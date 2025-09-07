NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

