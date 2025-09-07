Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 7,973 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 8.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $116,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 169.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $773.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $780.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

