Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $3.07 Million in CSX Corporation $CSX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. CSX comprises approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

