UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,341 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $242,991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,479,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $195,049,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $492.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.72 and a 200-day moving average of $452.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,982,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

