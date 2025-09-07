Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $594.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $599.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.94. The stock has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

