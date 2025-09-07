Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by U S Wealth Group LLC.

U S Wealth Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,589,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 187,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $283.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

