Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.6% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $752.45 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $375,471.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,267.50. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,341 shares of company stock valued at $234,443,690. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

