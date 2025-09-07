Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,416 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 107,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $294.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.02. The firm has a market cap of $810.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $305.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.