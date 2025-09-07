Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

