YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, adecreaseof50.6% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of JPMO stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.63. 49,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,971. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Get YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (JPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the JPMorgan Chase & Co stock (JPM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys JPMO was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.