SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Short Interest Up 98.6% in August

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 351,700 shares, agrowthof98.6% from the July 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 759,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7,488.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 175,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

