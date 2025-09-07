Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,090,000 shares, adeclineof50.7% from the July 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Americas Gold and Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

USAS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 1,507,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44. Americas Gold and Silver has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $740.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

