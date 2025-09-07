Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 747,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 102,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
