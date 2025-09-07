Financial Analysis: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuickLogic and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sono-Tek 0 2 0 0 2.00

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $10.87, suggesting a potential upside of 111.41%. Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.33%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuickLogic and Sono-Tek”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $20.11 million 4.20 -$3.84 million ($0.47) -10.94 Sono-Tek $20.50 million 3.01 $1.27 million $0.09 43.56

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -40.36% -27.35% -13.58% Sono-Tek 6.93% 8.10% 6.07%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. It provides various platforms, such as software tools and eFPGA IP enables the adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across aerospace, and defense, consumer/industrial IOT, and consumer electronics markets. In addition, the company engages in the eFPGA IP Licensing business consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into custom semiconductor solutions. Further, the company offers silicon products, such as EOS, QuickAI, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products; and PASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software services. The company markets and sells its products to defense industrial base contractors, U.S. government entities, system OEMs, and fabless semiconductor companies through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

