Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 228,699 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1,076.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,699 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of APH stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $113.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

