iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

