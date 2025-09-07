Head-To-Head Contrast: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,988.71%. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 874.03%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Protalix BioTherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $121,000.00 55.52 -$28.96 million ($24.68) -0.10 Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.95 million 1.98 $8.31 million $0.07 22.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54% Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74%

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

