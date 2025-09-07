Financial Review: Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) and Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Guess? shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Guess? shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess? has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -14.52% -1,522.78% -44.33% Guess? 1.01% 16.86% 3.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Forward Industries and Guess?’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Forward Industries and Guess?, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guess? 0 3 0 0 2.00

Guess? has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Guess?’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guess? is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and Guess?”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $30.19 million 0.93 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Guess? $3.09 billion 0.28 $60.42 million $0.16 105.41

Guess? has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Summary

Guess? beats Forward Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels, as well as through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

