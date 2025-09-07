Stance Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Stance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1,139.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in GE Vernova by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $581.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.38 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $597.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.