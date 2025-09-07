Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $200.32 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

