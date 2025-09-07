Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 308,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

