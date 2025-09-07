Talon Private Wealth LLC Acquires 168,951 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 573.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,629,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

