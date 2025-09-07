Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Trims Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $96,378,273. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,272.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,479.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,417.40. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.