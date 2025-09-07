Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 8,384,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,881% from the average daily volume of 281,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.05).

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

About Gem Diamonds

