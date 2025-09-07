Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 440,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 108,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.