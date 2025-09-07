Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $264.70 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.18 and a 200-day moving average of $258.14.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

