Sender Co & Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $802,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,264,478.41. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,047,908 shares of company stock worth $215,580,184. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

