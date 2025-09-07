Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $109,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,575.44. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,830 shares of company stock worth $41,668,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

