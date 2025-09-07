Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 221.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,887 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.