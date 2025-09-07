Workday, Inc. $WDAY Position Increased by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 8.1% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.03. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.81.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,380 shares of company stock worth $76,586,604. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

