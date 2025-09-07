Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDT. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

