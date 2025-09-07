UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.03. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

