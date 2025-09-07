iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Shares Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.47. 77,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 26,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.33.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.