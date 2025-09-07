iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Shares Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.47. 77,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 26,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.