Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 206,708 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $165,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 179.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 117,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,468 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 97,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 328,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 939,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,515,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

