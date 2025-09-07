Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VO opened at $289.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day moving average is $270.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $291.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

