Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of -487.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.