Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. 3,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34.
