Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. 3,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

