Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock remained flat at $15.31 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

