Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock remained flat at $15.31 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Krung Thai Bank Public
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.