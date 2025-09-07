Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of LMT opened at $463.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.