SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW is Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

