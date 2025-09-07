Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 68 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.17.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

