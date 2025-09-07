iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 1,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

