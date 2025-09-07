U S Wealth Group LLC. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

U S Wealth Group LLC. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $160.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

