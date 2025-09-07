Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 50.8% in August

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,160,000 shares, adecreaseof50.8% from the July 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 1,014,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,760,000 after buying an additional 2,034,318 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,978,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,548,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,909,000 after buying an additional 467,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,247,000 after buying an additional 637,519 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 1,507,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,390. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

