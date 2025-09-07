Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,800 shares, adecreaseof51.0% from the July 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of LNVGY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.7593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 366.0%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.40%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

