Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 183,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 306,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market cap of C$162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

