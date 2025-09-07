Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.14. 612,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 381,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Know Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Know Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Know Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

