Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.25. Approximately 1,201,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 316,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Ondine Biomedical Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -217.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.50.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical is a life sciences company leading the charge in breakthrough photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat serious infections, including those caused by existing, emerging, and antimicrobial-resistant pathogens.

Our vision is a world free from infections. We have created a patented, platform technology (photodisinfection) to provide simple solutions to complex infections across different therapeutic areas in healthcare and industry settings.

