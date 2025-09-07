Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

