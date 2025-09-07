Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.12). Approximately 204,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 60,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Orcadian Energy Trading Up 1.2%
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53. The company has a market cap of £6.79 million, a PE ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.
Orcadian Energy Company Profile
The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.
Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations.
